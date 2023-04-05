A father from Kent has praised Italian car maker, Fiat, after his daughter walked away from a serious crash.

Simon Holland took to social media platform Twitter where he shared photos of the crash, which shows two cars which appear to have collided head-on.

The Fiat Panda was significantly damaged in the crash and the design has been credited for preventing serious injury to Simon's daughter.

Police and Ambulance crews were called to the collision, which happened earlier this week.

The driver of the other car was a tourist who had rented the vehicle and took full responsibility for the crash.

An off duty nurse and paramedic stopped to help. Credit: Twitter / @Shambles11

Simon wrote: "My daughter was in a car crash this evening. Every parents worst nightmare. Tourist in a rental car took full responsibility.

"She’s very bruised and cut but in one piece and walked away. Thank you Fiat for making your cars so safe and thank you to Kent Police & Ambulance.

"Also shoutout to the off duty nurse and paramedic who stopped to help. I’m so sorry I didn’t get your names.

"A house nearby brought people drinks, a man volunteered to direct traffic and the witnesses were so lovely and comforting. Faith in the human race fully restored."