A "well-known and respected" grandmother has died in a house fire in Reading, the family has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a property on Erleigh Road, Reading in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 5 April) to reports of a serious fire.

Ten people are thought to have been asleep in the property at the time the fire started, with many requiring hospital treatment.

The woman's daughter, who is herself the mother of several children at the property, is understood to be in critical condition as a result of the blaze.

In a statement on behalf of the family, issued by her son, they said: "We are requesting prayers for the family.

"This was a deeply tragic accident that happened in the holy month.

"She was very well known and respected across our community. She educated hundreds of people in the town."

