The body of a man has been found in an Oxford river near to Osney Lock.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, Thames Valley Police officers believe it to be missing man, John Keith Jones, 81, from Oxford.

Detective Sergeant Nathan Adby said: "Very sadly on Thursday afternoon a body was discovered and we have informed John’s next of kin of this.

"They are being offered support and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"The death is being treated as unexplained, but we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this time."