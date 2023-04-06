A former seafarer, one of 800 sacked by P&O Ferries last year, says workers will be feeling "devastated" and "betrayed" after the company told staff it is to make further redundancies.

Workers at the company's Channel House in Dover were told on Tuesday (4 April), by CEO Peter Hebblethwaite, that 60 staff will be made redundant.

John Lansdown, Former P&O seafarer, said: "They'll be feeling devastated, they'll be feeling betrayed, like we were last year.

"We didn't just lose our jobs, we lost our homes as well. Those ships, we lived on them for half the year and they were a second home for us.

"So we lost our jobs, our homes, our second seafaring families."

Play Brightcove video

John Lansdown, Former P&O seafarer

The GMB Union says it is very disappointed with the announcement and has requested urgent talks with management, and claims they were given very little prior notice by P&O Ferries.

A spokesperson told ITV Meridian: "This news comes at a time when staff have gone the extra mile in the run up to Easter. It looks like Peter Hebblethwaite has struck again."

P&O made significant cuts to staff last year, saying it was losing £100million year on year, which forced it to make "swift and significant changes".

Staff were replaced by agency workers, in a move that unions called 'outrageous'.

Workers at the company's Channel House in Dover were told on Tuesday that 60 staff will be made redundant. Credit: PA

Seafarers were given immediate severance notices on Thursday 17 March 2022.

When contacted by ITV Meridian, a P&O Ferries spokesperson confirmed the redundancies and said: "We are consulting with our colleagues and trade unions about proposed changes to our management structure.

"Our proposals aim to put us on a competitive, sustainable footing, and deliver for our customers by offering the best-in-class service on the vital UK tourist and trade routes that we serve.

"These proposals do not affect our operational colleagues below leadership level in any of our UK, Ireland or European ports or any colleagues aboard our vessels."