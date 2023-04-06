Man who fled court more than eight years ago during his trial for rape, jailed

A man who fled court more than eight years ago during his trial for rape has been jailed.

Sarbaz Najmadeen Ali, 36, formerly of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of committing a rape, an attempted rape, assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault against his victim, a 33-year-old man in Hastings, in 2013.

Ali had been granted bail by Hove Crown Court and was allowed to leave the dock during the lunch break in his trial in September 2014, as long as he did not leave the building.

However part way through the judge's summing up during the hearing, Ali fled from the court and disappeared.

Sussex Police said he was convicted by a jury in his absence.

A warrant was issued by the judge for the arrest of Ali and an appeal to trace him was issued by Sussex Police.

He was also featured on BBC’s Crimewatch ‘Most Wanted’ appeal following his conviction.

Ali was in custody in Germany for suspected offences there and an officer from the German Polizei recognised him from the ‘Crimewatch’ photographs.

He then contacted Sussex Police but Ali was extradited to France for offences he had committed there.

Ali was then convicted of a sexual assault committed in France and given a one year prison sentence.

Sussex Police had to wait until he had served this sentence there before the European Arrest warrant could be executed.

He was then arrested in France and extradited back to the UK.

He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 5 April 2023 where he has been sentenced to a total of seven years imprisonment for the offences, plus a further three years on an extended licence.

He was also sentenced to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life, which will restrict his access to children under the age of 16. This is to reflect his dangerousness to young people following his conviction in France.

Investigator Julian Stokes said: “Admiration has to be given to the courageous victim, who gave evidence at the trial in 2014 and who has had to wait for more than eight years for justice to be served following Ali’s sentencing.

“This demonstrates that Sussex Police will go to extraordinary lengths to bring dangerous offenders such as Ali, back to the UK to face justice.”