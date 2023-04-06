A police officer has been charged with the attempted rape of a woman while off duty.

Daniel Julian, 45, has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in Kent on 17 August 2021.

Julian, a police constable with Sussex Police, is suspended from duty.

He will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 April.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.