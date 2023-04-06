Reading house fire: Second person dies a day after blaze

A second person has died following a residential fire at a house in Reading.

The man in his nineties died in the early hours of Thursday morning, whilst in hospital.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a property in Erleigh Road just after 1:30am on Wednesday morning.

The fire service said the blaze at the three storey building was started accidentally.

A woman aged in her sixties died.

Three children have been injured and remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Superintendent Steve Raffield, the Local Policing Area Commander for Reading, said: “Tragically, as a result of this fire, a second person has sadly died of their injuries.

“This incident is an absolute tragedy, and first and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who have died and who have been injured.

“The family are being offered support by officers at this extremely difficult time.

“Three children, are still currently being treated in hospital, and currently remain in a critical condition.

“The fire was extinguished by Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and no adjoining properties were affected.

“There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances to this fire, although we are conducting an investigation alongside Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service on behalf of the Berkshire Coroner. Our officers will remain at the scene for some time to come.”