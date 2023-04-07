Play Brightcove video

Watch: Bikers turn out in rabbit and chick costumes to deliver Easter eggs

Around 1,000 bike riders took to the roads of Berkshire for a charity ride to ensure many needy children get an Easter egg on Sunday.

The event is one of the biggest of its kind, riding from Tilehurst through Pangbourne and Whitchurch to Emma Green near Reading.

Colin Hawkins from the Berkshire Egg Run said: "They turn up and bring easter eggs. We ride through Reading and give them to deserving children through the Rotary Club and the Southcote Children's Club."

Easter eggs are collected and given to children in need. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"It started with about twenty bikes. We never ever dreamt it would grow to the size it is."

Many taking part were from Hampshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire and dressed up for the occasion.

Some bikers dressed in full rabbit or chick costumes, while others wore bunny ears on their helmets for the occasion.

The hope is that it is always a fun day out and the eggs will put a smile on many faces on Sunday.