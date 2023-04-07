A driver who struck and killed a New Forest pony has been banned from the road and fined £1,600.

Oliver William Heywood, 25, of Woodgreen Common Road in Ringwood, was travelling with a child in the car along Roger Penny Way on Saturday, August 7.

The horse died at the scene as a result of the injuries it sustained.

Heywood and the child received minor injuries as a consequence of the collision.

Heywood appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 6, after being summoned for driving without due care and attention.

Heywood was disqualified from driving for six months, handed a £1,600 fine and ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

Ponies, horses and other wild animals cross New Forest roads day and night. Credit: PA

PC Dan Channer, the officer in the case for the investigation, said: "This incident shows the devastating effects of travelling at inappropriate speeds on our forest roads.

"Whilst an animal has lost its life, the consequences could have been graver – there could have been a loss of human life too.

"The gravity of the fine handed down by the judge, coinciding with a driving ban, sends out a strong message.

"Drivers who see the forest’s wild animals must be mindful, react and slow down to give plenty of time and space.

"They do not have road sense and the Highway Code gives them implicit right of way.

"It is our duty as road users to afford them safe passage by driving carefully and considerately when in the forest.

"Speed limits are put in place for a reason – and it is exactly that, a limit – not a target.

"Ponies, horses and other wild animals cross New Forest roads day and night and it is well sign-posted in these high-risk areas."