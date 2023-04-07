Easter getaway: Roads around Port of Dover 'extremely busy'

Holidaymakers have been warned they could face two-hour delays at the Port of Dover this Easter getaway weekend.

It comes after chaotic scenes at the port last weekend when thousands of people were delayed, reportedly by up to 14 hours.

10:58am

DFDS is reminding people that coaches travelling from Dover must go to Western Docks - Cruise terminal before arriving at Port of Dover.

10.16am

The A20 Roundhill Tunnel in Kent is closed eastbound between the M20 J13 Castle Hill Interchange (A259/A2034) and the A260 Spitfire Interchange near Folkestone.

This closure is in place to prevent traffic queueing inside the tunnel following the implementation of Operation TAP for the Port of Dover.

TAP has been implemented as a result of significant volumes of tourist traffic heading for the port.

9:41am

The roads around the Port of Dover are reported as 'extremely busy' as people make their Easter getaway.

P&O Ferries says it is currently taking around 60 minutes to clear border controls.

The company is advising that customers arrive 90-120 minutes earlier to allow time to clear all the checks and reach check-in.

P&O Ferries is also holding check-in open as long as possible to help get as many passengers on.

DFDS is reporting that traffic is free flowing through check-in, with queues of 60-90 minutes at border controls.

Meanwhile there are currently some queues in the Port Of Calais for Border checks.