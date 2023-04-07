Play Brightcove video

Watch: Aspiring young players are put through their paces with the Red Roses

Players from England Women’s rugby team, the Red Roses, made a surprise visit to Reading Abbey RFC to give youngsters a training session that they’ll never forget.

Red Roses players Maud Muir, Lydia Thompson and Lark Davies put girls from Reading Abbey RFC through their paces with a training session, hoping to give them a taste of what it’s like to be an England rugby player.

Red Roses players Maud Muir, Lydia Thompson and Lark Davies, said: “It was great to see the girls in action and it’s exciting to see the next generation of talent who could one day play for the Red Roses.

"It’s always so much fun connecting with young players and giving something back to local clubs.

"We can’t wait to host them at Twickenham and hear them cheer us on to what is set to be a huge occasion for the team and women’s rugby.”

Young Reading players get a pep talk from the Red Roses. Credit: ITV News Meridian

For the first time in history the Red Roses will be playing France in a standalone fixture at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 29 April.

The Reading Abbey youngsters were given tickets to watch them in action on the day.

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “At O2, we’re on mission to fill Twickenham for a Red Roses fixture - we’re calling it the ‘Journey to 82.’

"It’s part of our long-term ambition to close rugby’s gender awareness gap.

"Seeing some of the Red Roses players meet the girls at the grassroots level shows how much impact this team are making – and we couldn’t be prouder to be associated with the team."