Two men have been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Ramsgate, Kent.

Police officers were called to reports of a 'disturbance' in Harbour Street at around 11.20pm on Thursday night (6 April).

They found two men with ' injuries consistent with stab wounds'.

One victim was taken to a local hospital and another was taken to a London hospital.

Police say neither of the victims' injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is being urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/62517/23.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.