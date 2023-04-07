Play Brightcove video

Watch: The ten ducklings and their mother went on quite an adventure (Credit: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service)

Traffic stopped on a busy road in East Sussex so that a mother and her ten ducklings could be rescued.

Cars on the A2270 Eastbourne Road came to a standstill at lunchtime on Thursday (6 April), allowing the feathered family to be safely escorted across.

The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) was called to Broad Road in Willingdon at lunchtime but saw no trace of the adventurous animals.

It soon transpired that the eleven-strong family had taken themselves into a garden in nearby Oldfield Road.

The ducklings rested temporarily in a garden Credit: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

Once they had negotiated the A2270, the mum and her children were soon heading back towards the safety of nearby streams and ponds.

WRAS founder Trevor Weeks said such situations can happen up to 35 times every spring and summer and require a careful balancing act.

“These rescues are always difficult and we have to balance the disturbance to humans and the welfare of the mum and ducklings which is difficult. She knows where she wants to go - we just need to get her there safely” said Trevor.

“We are sorry for the short delay to the traffic as a result of her crossing the road. We only had one negative comment. We would really like to thank everyone for being so patient and caring today."

The ducks were carefully monitored to help them to safety Credit: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

Trevor added that there was a very good reason for the mile-long procession.

He explained: "Catching mum and all the duckling is risky and could cause mum to abandon her family or you could lose some of the ducklings as they scatter into bushes and vegetation.

"More importantly if you take them to the wrong location the mum is highly likely to walk off again once rescuers have left."