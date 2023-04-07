Four teenage girls had to be rescued after they were left 'screaming and clinging to rocks' at Durdle Door in Dorset.

The group had been swept out to sea, but managed to cling to the rocks until help arrived.

The coastguard received multiple 999 calls from members of the public just after 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon (6 April).

Lulworth and Kimmeridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, Weymouth RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-Solent were sent, alongside Southwest Ambulance Service and Dorset Police.

Lifeboats were unable to rescue them due to the sea state and location issues, and so a helicopter had to be sent out winch the group to safety.

The helicopter was called in due to the swell and conditions near shore. Credit: Kimmeridge Coastguard

They were wearing wetsuits and, it is believed, were swimming when tidal conditions forced them on to rocks.

The girl were rescued just before 6pm and were checked over by paramedics for effects of cold and two with minor leg complaints.

Allan Norman, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for HM Coastguard, said: “We received multiple 999 calls about youngsters screaming for help and there were clearly a lot of people concerned.

“We are grateful to all those that raised the alarm – we rushed to the scene and fairly quickly were able to speak to the casualties and provide some reassurance.

“They had on wetsuits and that was key; it’s really important to be properly prepared. They were a little embarrassed but they didn't need to be, we are here to help.

“As we go into the Easter weekend, we expect lots of visitors to our coasts, so check tide times, read our safety tips on our website and – if things do go wrong – call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."