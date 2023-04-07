Youtuber and boxer KSI was spotted visiting a gurdwara in Kent this week.

He paid a visit to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Gravesend to speak to communities there, as he looks to educate himself on South Asian culture.

The 29-year-old internet personality, real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, said he was taking part in conversations with people from the South Asian community, after apologising for using a racial slur.

He faced criticism for his use of the four-letter slur, referring to people of Pakistani origin, during a Countdown-themed video made with his collective of YouTubers, The Sidemen.

KSI also visited a mosque in Bradford to engage with the community there.

In an apology video, he said: “I want to express my heartfelt regret for what I said and I want you to know that I am genuinely ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain or suffering I have caused.

“I realise that my words have consequences and as a public figure (I have) a responsibility to use my platform for good rather than perpetuating discrimination – and this week I have failed to do this.

“Privately I have taken the time to engage in very early conversations with some people from South Asian communities and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months ahead.

“I will continue to educate myself on the rich history and culture of South (Asia) and the struggles faced by its people."