The body of man has been found in water in Thanet.

Kent Police say it was discovered near the village of Sarre.

Officers were called to a report that a body was spotted in a pond on Good Friday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Body of a man found in water in the village of Sarre. Credit: Google Maps.

Kent Police said: "The family of a missing man have been notified.

" His death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner."