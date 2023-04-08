A large quantity of cocaine and cash was discovered after police carried out a search of Derek Harcourt's home in Bracknell.

He had been arrested on a different matter but when officers went through his property, they discovered drugs.

He was arrested and charged with a number of drug offences.

He was sentenced to six years in prison when he appeared at Reading Crown Court.

Derek Harcourt appeared at Reading Crown Court charged with supplying cocaine. Credit: PA Images

Harcourt was arrested in July 2020, when a search of his uncovered cocaine and cash.

Despite an ongoing investigation he was again found in possession of cocaine and around £15,000 in cash in January 2023.

Police investigator, Beth McErlain, said: "I am pleased with the sentence Harcourt has been given.

"Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling drug supply in our communities and will not tolerate this type of criminality which often targets the most vulnerable people in our society."