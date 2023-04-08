Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw.

A grandfather says his local A-and-E unit at Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham no longer resembles a functioning hospital.

Brian Hooker, who's 86, has told ITV News Meridian he was forced to wait for 48 hours to be seen.

Mr Hooker, who has lung disease, says on another occasion he left the Emergency Department after waiting 15 hours without being seen.

It comes after health trusts across the country are warning they are under extreme pressure.

Patient Brian Hooker had to wait 48 hours to be seen in A&E at Medway Maritime Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Brian Hooker said: "I sat in a wheelchair for two whole days, that's 24 hours a day.

"I was determined on the second day, I was not moving until I'd been seen and eventually I got seen, but it took two whole days to do that."

The recent 48-hour wait at the Medway Maritime came just weeks after a 15-hour delay caused Mr Hooker to give up, and attempt the 2-mile journey home on foot.

He added: "I just walked out, I just got up and walked away.

" I thought, this is not the health service as I knew it, when I was in the health service."

Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham has apologised to Mr Hooker, who waited 48 hours in A&E. Credit: ITV News Merdian

In a statement, Medway NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We apologise for the long wait experienced by Mr Hooker, and invite both him and his family to contact us directly so we can investigate their concerns."

The NHS is warning of extreme pressures with junior doctors announcing four days of strikes.

Up to a quarter of a million appointments and operations could be postponed, the NHS Confederation has warned, amid fears over patient safety.

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the confederation said health bosses were more concerned about the impact of the latest walkout, which falls after the Easter bank holiday weekend than any other strike so far.

Junior doctors on strike outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Medics in England are preparing to take industrial action from Tuesday in the bitter pay dispute but the British Medical Association said the strikes could still be avoided if the Government made a "credible offer."

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has insisted the BMA has to call off the strike for any negotiations to take place.

The four days of strikes will come immediately after the Easter bank holiday weekend.

They will run from 6.59am on Tuesday until 6.59am on Saturday April 15.