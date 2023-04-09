Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian reporter Mike Pearse talks to those taking part in the walk, including organiser James Denny.

Friends and teachers have gathered to remember Ruth Perry, the Caversham Primary School headteacher who took her own life following an Ofsted inspection.

Dozens of teachers, parents and children took part in a memorial walk on Saturday afternoon which set off from Balmore Walk, overlooking the school.

The event commemorated her life in education, with organisers saying they wanted to celebrate 'everything that's good in schools that Ofsted fails to recognise'

Ruth Perry was the headteacher at Caversham Primary School Credit: Brighter Futures for Children

Ms Perry's family say the 53 year old's death in January was a direct result of the pressure put on her by the Ofsted inspection.

The report, published after Ms Perry's death, downgraded her school's rating from outstanding to inadequate - going from the top to the bottom of the scale.

A family statement said: "We are in no doubt that Ruth's death was a direct result of the pressure put on her by the process and outcome of an Ofsted inspection at her school.

"We do not for an instant recognise Ofsted's 'inadequate' judgement as a true reflection of Ruth's exemplary leadership or of the wonderful school she led."

The National Education Union, school leaders' union NAHT and the Association of School and College Leaders have since called for inspections to be halted.

The Department for Education has said inspections were "hugely important".

Teachers, parents and children joined the walk in Caversham

One of the organisers of the walk, James Denny, said the first part of the walk would be child-friendly, and they were asking those taking part not to chant or display political slogans.

"Today is a chance for the Reading community and the wider educational community to come together to remember Ruth," he said, "and to say 'We're not going to let your flame go out.'

"We're going to champion all the good you did, and all the good that our school staff continue to do."