A woman has been sexually assaulted after being grabbed by a stranger as she walked through a park in Southampton.

The 19-year-old was walking along Woodmill Lane in Riverside Park on Saturday evening when she was attacked by a man, wearing a balaclava and black hoody.

Witnesses are being sought to the incident, which happened at 8.30pm.

Hampshire Police say they're treating the attack as attempted rape, and have deployed specialist dog teams in the area.

A crime scene remains in place in the park today while inquiries are carried out, police say extra patrols will be put in place in the area throughout the day and overnight.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Watson is leading the investigation. He said: “This incident will no doubt cause concern in the community, particularly among women and girls, and our main priority is to find the person responsible for this incident.

“Were you in the area last night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

“Do you have mobile phone footage which could help our investigation?

“If so, please get in touch.”

He went on to say: “You will see more officers on patrol in the area so please speak to them if you have any concerns.

“I realise that there have been other instances of sexual offences occurring in parks in Southampton in recent weeks, but I would like to reassure you that in these cases we have arrested and charged individuals who are now going through the court process.

“We are working hard to progress this investigation and appreciate your support at this time.”

The victim is being supported by specialist officers.