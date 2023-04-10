Bomb disposal team scrambled to Dorset beach after ordnance found

A bomb disposal team was called to a Dorset beach after a foot-long piece of ordnance was discovered.

A cordon was put in place at Worbarrow Bay near Lulworth on Saturday, April 8th, after Kimmeridge Coastguard was alerted.

They then sent of photo of the ordnance to the bomb disposal team from Tidworth, who travelled to the site to deal with it.

Emergency services at the scene Credit: Kimmeridge Coastguard

Bomb disposal experts on the beach Credit: Kimmeridge Coastguard

A spokesperson for the Kimmeridge Coastguard said: "Whilst they were travelling down we were in contact with EOD ( Explosive Ordnance Disposal ) and agreed we would initially put out a safety cordon to keep the public at a safe distance until confirmed safe.

"Thankfully on arrival and with close examination, it was confirmed the ordnance was safe with no explosive inside."

The ordnance was then removed from the beach and taken away by the EOD team.