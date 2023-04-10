A fire has completely destroyed a garage, a bedroom and five motorbikes in Oxfordshire.

It broke out shortly after 8.30am on Saturday, April 8, in Charlton Village, Wantage.

Two fire engines, from Didcot and Abingdon, rushed to the scene after a garage, attached to a house, went up in flames.

Five motorbikes were destroyed in the blaze. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fourteen firefighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to the main house, although all of the family cars were damaged.

Charlton Village Road remained closed for several hours due to the incident as the electricity supply cables had burned through and come down onto the road.

Watch Manager Jon Walker said: "Nobody was seriously injured, however two people from the household suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns.

"They received precautionary checks by crews from South Central Ambulance Service and were allowed to return home.

"The incident was finally closed at around 8pm Saturday evening."