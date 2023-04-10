A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a block of flats in Southampton.

Officers were called to Havre Towers on International Way in Weston at 6.25am on Monday morning, ( April 10).

Forensic teams have remained on site for much of the day.

A 52-year old man remains in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Police.

A force spokesman said: "We encourage anyone with information to please not speculate on the circumstances online and to provide all information to police in the first instance."