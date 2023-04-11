Play Brightcove video

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage.

A road in Kent has been closed after a cliff collapsed, causing debris to fall onto a warehouse below.

Police have shut Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe after part of the carriageway and pavement crumbled, believed to have been caused by a burst pipe.

Almost 600 houses are being supported by tankers to keep locals supplied with clean water whilst repairs take place.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: 'Our engineers have shut off the water supply from the affected mains pipe and we are keeping local customers’ taps flowing using tankers.'

Birds-eye view of the damage. Credit: ITV Meridian

'We are working alongside the local authority who are assessing the road structure and will liaise with them to plan and carry out the repair.'

'We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to local residents and motorists during this time.'

The collapse was first reported yesterday (10 April) and officers swiftly shut the A226 in both directions.

A statement from Kent County Council (KCC) said the closure is expected to remain in place until further notice and that diversions are in force.

KCC Highways and Kent Fire & Rescue Service were also called, but fire crews have since left the scene after it was made safe.

Engineers have been on site today to assess the road structure, but there is currently no timeframe for when repairs will take place.

