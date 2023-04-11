A damaged railway viaduct in Oxfordshire will affect services for several months, as Network Rail works to stabilise the structure.

Nuneham viaduct was closed on April 4 after an inspection of the track led to safety concerns.

It meant all services between Didcot Parkway and Oxford have been suspended with rail replacement buses running instead of trains.

Network Rail has now confirmed that the line will remain closed until June 10 whilst a temporary structure is installed.

A revised timetable is currently in operation, with passengers urged to check before they travel for the duration of the works.

The line is normally used regularly by Great Western Railway and CrossCountry services.

Network Rail have been monitoring the viaduct near Abingdon in Oxfordshire for some time due to it's movement, and have previously attempted to stabilise the structure.

However due to it's significant deterioration, it's been deemed unsafe to carry passenger/freight trains.

The disruption will increase the journey time between the two stations by about 15 minutes, as rail replacement buses need to navigate the closure of Botley Road near Oxford station.

GWR have said rail replacement bus services are 'likely to be very busy', advising customers traveling into London from Oxford, Hanborough and the wider Oxfordshire area to instead begin their journey from Didcot Parkway where possible.

Those journeying from London Paddington to The North Cotswolds will either need to change at Didcot Parkway if travelling out of London, or if they are going into the capital change at Oxford for a non stop replacement bus service, adding approximately 40 minutes to their trip.

Services on Chiltern from Oxford to London Marylebone are running as normal but are expected to be busier than usual.

Work continues on the Oxford to Didcot Parkway line Credit: Network Rail

Passengers making their way between Worcestershire, Pershore, Evesham and London are asked to consider going via Bristol Parkway or Birmingham.

For people travelling through Honeybourne, Combe and London should instead use Oxford for connecting services.

Trains at Hereford, Worcestershire and Oxford continue to run as planned, but may be re-scheduled, with the public advised to check times before beginning their journey.

GWR have said 'Customers who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more'.

Passengers who decide not to travel that have already purchased tickets will be able to claim a full refund.

Tickets are also being accepted on Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways and London Underground services.

The Stagecoach S6 service from Swindon to Oxford are allowing tickets, as well as ThamesTravel X2 and X32 services through Didcot and Oxford.

The bridge repairs will also impact CrossCountry services on their Birmingham to Bournemouth routes.

Customers of the operator will be able to travel on Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, London Northwestern Railway, South Western Railway, London Underground and GWR to complete their journey.

However, the closure of Botley Road in Oxford may mean further disruptions for passengers, as part of the over £150m work on a bigger station in the city and expansion of the railway.

It'll be shut until October, with works expected to be completed by the end of next year.

