Henley MP John Howell will not be standing for re-election next year, after 15 years in the position.

First voted in as an MP back in 2008, Mr Howell has said he will step down when the next General Election is called.

He has won five elections during his time, retaining over 50% of the vote share on every occasion, and an over 14,000 majority in the 2019 general election.

John said: "By the time of the end of the next parliament I will be coming up towards my mid-70’s. I do not want to be in parliament until that time as I would like to pursue other avenues."I have enjoyed my time as the MP for this constituency and I thank the people here for their support."

Howell has lived in his constituency for almost 30 years and has held multiple positions during his time, including leading the British delegation to the council of Europe.

His previous roles also include being Parliamentary private secretary to ministers on two occasions.

The 67 year old was previously a reporter and TV presenter for the BBC World Service, including series of programmes on Bangladesh showing the country to viewers around the globe at the time.

He also was awarded an OBE in 2000 for his work in leading UK business delegations to G7 meetings.