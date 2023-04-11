A man has been jailed for four months, after a firework he threw injured four police officers and a police dog.

Lewis Hill, from Swindon, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

On January 22 last year, ahead of the Swindon Town match against Bristol Rovers, the now-22-year-old threw a firework towards several police officers and their police dog Ross, which subsequently exploded at their feet.

Fortunately, these officers only suffered temporary injuries, including PD Ross who suffered burns to his nose. He has since returned to work as a police dog.

Mr Hill was identified through CCTV work and witness statements and arrested.

Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, Catherine Roper, said: “To throw a firework towards any group of people is an incredibly reckless and dangerous act.

“It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers was seriously hurt by Lewis Hill’s act, and that PD Ross recovered quickly and was able to return to his normal duties.

“Assaults against police officers and police animals will never be tolerated. If you assault an officer or any other emergency services worker then be prepared to be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

“I’m pleased that Mr Hill now faces a custodial sentence and hopefully he will think more carefully about his actions in future.”

Dog unit manager Ian Partington said: “It is pleasing to see that Mr Hill has been jailed for his actions and that offences against officers and police dogs are taken seriously.

“Thankfully PD Ross has been able to continue his career and is performing well as a police dog.”

