An RNLI volunteer abandoned her supermarket shop to help a paraglider who was in the sea.

Bea Homer was at Morrisons in Littlehampton, West Sussex on Saturday, April 8, when her pager alerted her to the incident.

She left her shopping with staff at the supermarket and raced to Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station to join the crew on the station's lifeboat.

HM Coastguard had received reports that the paraglider was in the water near Worthing Pier and a number of people had entered the sea to assist them.

Littlehampton RNLI's volunteer crew arrived on the scene at the same time as Shoreham Harbour RNLI, but both lifeboats were stood down when HM Coastguard confirmed that everyone had been recovered to shore safely.

Bea was able to go back to the supermarket to retrieve her shopping.

Staff at the supermarket had stored her chilled goods in their fridge and gave Bea a £5 donation for the lifeboat station.

Bea said: "People often ask me 'Do you really drop everything when the pager goes off?' and the answer is, yes!

"I was standing in the middle of the supermarket and just had to go! You don't think about it, you just react.

"Thank you so much to the friendly staff at Morrisons who were so kind and helpful."

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI's Lifeboat Operations Manager, and Deputy Launching Authority for this incident, added: "The volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"As Bea's experience shows, we really do drop everything to answer the call for help.

"Although on this occasion everyone was safe and well, we are always ready to save lives at sea."