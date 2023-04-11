A water supplier in Hampshire has apologised after customers woke up to low pressure or no supply.

Portsmouth Water confirmed that it began to experience problems from around 6am this morning, when a control valve malfunctioned.

The company, which supplies 324,000 homes, has since diagnosed the problem and is looking at ways to restore water in a controlled way in the coming hours.

It supplies homes in the Portsmouth, Chichester, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Bognor Regis areas.

The worst affected properties are in the Gosport/Stubbington area, it said.

A statement from CEO of Portsmouth Water, Bob Taylor, said:

"The problem this morning in Gosport started at around 6am with the malfunctioning of a control valve that manages pressure.

"We diagnosed the problem and are looking at ways to restore water in a controlled way very soon.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers in the area for the disruption this morning. We hope to have water supplies restored very soon."