Two teenage girls have been raped along a canal towpath.

The attack happened between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Saturday, April 8, near Park Street in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.

A 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape.

He has since been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth, based at Aylesbury police station, said: "This is a concerning incident but I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

"Our specialist officers are working to support the victims in connection with this incident.

"Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and I would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

"Anyone with any information relating to this incident should come forward.

"Also I would ask anyone who has CCTV, a dash-cam or a video doorbell to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries.

"Those with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230154466.

"Alternatively, you can provide information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."