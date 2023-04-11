A snake which is being hunted by police has been spotted in a popular dog walking location in Hampshire.

The python, thought to be 6ft long and non-venomous, was seen in the Hawley Meadows area on Sunday - miles away from its previously known location.

An appeal was launched by officers on Friday, who at the time said the reptile has been spotted on Oakfield Road in Blackwater.

It's thought the snake in both pictures is the same, meaning it traveled nearly 2 miles in two days.

Police say the python was seen in Oakfield Road, Blackwater on Friday. Credit: Hart North Police

So far the snake has evaded all attempts to capture it, having hidden from officers who attempted to find the reptile on Friday.

It could be a rock or carpet python, which can be known to eat small animals - including dogs.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, a company in Australia that deals with this type of reptile, said it is aware of previous cases of pets being eaten.

The company said: "Please be aware that a large Carpet Python could potentially kill and eat a small cat or dog.

"It doesn't happen often but it has definitely happened before so if you have a snake in your yard be sure to keep your pets a safe distance away from it and it's probably best to get it relocated."

In a previous statement Police said: "We were called at 1.49pm today (Friday 7 April) to a sighting of a python near a footpath in Oakfield Road, Blackwater – as pictured by the informant.

"An officer went to the area to look for the animal but it could not be found.

"The snake is believed to be a rock or carpet python, 5/6ft long and non-venomous; they come from Africa and need to be kept at a temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius.

"If you see the python in the area, you can call 101 or report online quoting 985 of today’s date."

