A driver has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian who had been walking his dog.

A member of the public found the body of Anthony Gower, 52, in Pembury Road, Tonbridge at around 9.15pm on August 6, 2020.

Mr Gower had suffered injuries resulting from a road traffic collision.

The dog was found nearby and was unharmed.

The vehicle involved had left the scene.

The following day Terry Gruber was arrested and bailed, pending a complex and lengthy police investigation.

On April 6, 2023, Mr Gruber, 39, of Portobello Street, Hull was charged with causing death by careless driving and with perverting the course of justice.

He has been bailed to appear before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on June 6.