Motorists passing a misspelt road sign for a popular seaside resort have shared their bewilderment at the mistake.

The sign on the A259 at East Preston in West Sussex refers to "Bogner Regis" instead of Bognor Regis.

Drivers spotted the glaring mistake, with many taking to Twitter saying it was "unbelievable" and "you couldn't make it up".

West Sussex County Council said: "We are aware of the spelling mistake on the sign and it will be corrected in due course."

It is not the first spelling mistake to make its way onto a road sign.

In Dorset last year, a spelling blunder was spotted on a sign along the A31.

The sign, near Ringwood, directs motorists towards Poole, Wimborne and Bournemouth in the southwest.

However, drivers spotted Wimborne was spelt incorrectly and is written as "Wimbourne".

It led to National Highways issuing an apology to residents.

