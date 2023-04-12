Tributes have been pouring in for the captain of AFC Portchester under-23 team Mason Peddle who died suddenly this week.

The club says it is "shocked and saddened by the news".

He's been described on social media as a "top guy" and a "true friend to all that met him".

The tributes were led by Mason's under-23 manager Mark Dugan who said "Our captain, our teammate and our friend."

In a statement he said: "Our captain, our teammate and our friend - you will be so, so missed by all at the club, and no more so than by us all at the under-23s."

He went on to describe Mason as a huge character around the club and the surrounding football community.

He said: "As a teammate to many his influence was there for all to see and will no doubt be carried on by the many he helped in their footballing journey."