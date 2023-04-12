AFC Portchester captain Mason Peddle who died suddenly described as 'top guy'

Mason Peddle has been described on social media as a "top guy". Credit: Dave Bodymore

Tributes have been pouring in for the captain of AFC Portchester under-23 team Mason Peddle who died suddenly this week.

The club says it is "shocked and saddened by the news".

He's been described on social media as a "top guy" and a "true friend to all that met him".

The tributes were led by Mason's under-23 manager Mark Dugan who said "Our captain, our teammate and our friend."

In a statement he said: "Our captain, our teammate and our friend - you will be so, so missed by all at the club, and no more so than by us all at the under-23s."

He went on to describe Mason as a huge character around the club and the surrounding football community.

He said: "As a teammate to many his influence was there for all to see and will no doubt be carried on by the many he helped in their footballing journey."

Paul Ince sacked as manager of Championship strugglers Reading
Former Portsmouth and Tottenham player dies aged 25 in accident in South Florida