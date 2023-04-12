Poor weather conditions have caused 'major disruption' for passengers travelling on the South Western Railway (SWR) network this afternoon (Wednesday 12 April).

The operator, which runs trains from London to the South Coast and South West, said all lines were disrupted as of 3pm.

The disruption is expected until 7pm as Network Rail and SWR work to clear blocked tracks and get trains in the right places.

Passengers on long distance and local services are affected, with trees down in several parts of the network and speed restrictions in force.

A screenshot of SWR's website showing major disruption. Credit: ITV Meridian

The company said trees were blocking the line at Southampton Airport Parkway, Ash Vale and between Ascot and Martin Herons.

Trains are having to run at reduced speed between Southampton and Swanwick due to a fallen tree.

Signalling problems are also causing disruption in the Fratton and Hedge End areas.

A 50mph speed restriction is in force until 5pm to ensure the safety of services in high winds.

Passengers who need advice are urged to speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.