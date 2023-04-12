A man has been arrested after five teenage girls reported being sexually assaulted at a nightclub.

Four 18-year-old women and a 19-year-old woman said they had been touched inappropriately inside Pryzm nightclub in Portsmouth in the early hours of Monday, April 10.

A 27-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

He remains in police custody at the current time.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary says it wants to reassure residents that it takes reports of sexual assault very seriously.

The force says details about how to report incidents can be found online as well as information about where to find further support.