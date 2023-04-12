Teenager charged with manslaughter after four people died in Channel crossing

A teenager has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people in the English Channel.

It follows the rescue operation of a small boat in distress off the Kent coast in the early hours on Wednesday 14 December 2022.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation was carried out, where 39 people were brought to shore. Four other people were pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are the subject of an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, assisted by the National Crime Agency.

Ibrahima Bah is charged with four counts of manslaughter and is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Thursday 13 April 2023.

The 19-year-old, of no fixed abode, was previously charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the United Kingdom and is due to stand trial for that offence later this year.

Officers are continuing to work to establish the identity of the deceased and locate the next of kin.