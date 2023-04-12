A man has been jailed for supplying drugs at the Wilderness music festival in Oxfordshire.

Finn Attreed, aged 21, was sentenced to three years and nine months after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, ketamine and the synthetic drug 2C-B.

In the early hours of 5 August 2022, the security team at Wilderness Festival, at Cornbury Park, Charlbury, were alerted to a man going tent to tent advertising drugs for sale.

They then detained Attreed, of Torrington Park in Barnet.

Thames Valley police officers later seized drugs and a burner phone, where they found messages relating to quantities of drugs, drugs paraphernalia and drug deals.

Detective Constable Daniel Smith said: “Finn Attreed attended the Wilderness Festival with the intention of making money from dealing drugs.

“He travelled up from London to try his luck in our area, however security were wise to his actions and detained him whilst he tried to run his sales pitch to campers.

“I hope that he will use his time in jail to reflect on his actions.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug dealing within our communities. We will pursue dealers and will put them before the courts for them to decide their sentencing.

“Additionally, we will continue to work with our partners at Wilderness Festival and we would like to thank them for their swift actions which led to this conviction.”