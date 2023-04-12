Mother pushing pram left with life-threatening head injury after crash

A mother is in hospital with a life-threatening head injury following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The woman, in her 30s, was pushing a pram at the time. The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution, but did not sustain any injuries.

The collision happened in the area of Redhill Park in Bournemouth and involved a Toyota RAV4 and a female pedestrian. It was reported to police at 9am on Tuesday, April 11.

It is alleged that the driver of the car, a 38-year-old man from the New Milton area in Hampshire, did not stop at the scene.

Following enquiries, he has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

A road closure was in place at the scene to allow emergency services to safely deal with the incident.Police Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the road traffic unit, said: "We are investigating the circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and either witnessed the collision or captured it on dashcam to please contact Dorset Police.

"I would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road closure was in place so we could carry out our investigation."Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 11:111.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.