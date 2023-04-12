Play Brightcove video

The Coastguard and RNLI volunteers are currently searching for a possible person in the water near the Palace Pier in Brighton.

With choppy seas and strong winds of around sixty miles an hour, crews from Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham are out with the coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent.

The alarm was first raised via a 999 call just before 4pm on Wednesday (12 April).

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard’s Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams, alongside Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI all-weather lifeboats, Sussex Police and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent are coordinating a search for a possible person in the water at Brighton Palace Pier, following concerns first raised to emergency services shortly before 4pm today (12 April).”

More to follow