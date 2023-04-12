Smoke billows into sky as fire rips through family-run garden centre

A major fire has broken out at a family-run garden centre causing smoke to billow into the sky.

The fire service was alerted at 6.34am on Wednesday to the blaze at Staverton Nursery in Halland in Lewes, Sussex.

Local residents are being urged to keep doors and windows closed due to large plumes of smoke in the area.

Crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue expect to be at the scene for several hours.

Twelve fire engines were initially sent to the scene.

Eastbourne Road is currently closed while emergency crews attend the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.