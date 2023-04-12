A woman has been taken to hospital after being seriously injured by falling scaffolding in Fareham town centre.

Police were called to West Street just before 1.45pm on Wednesday (12 April).

In an earlier statement, posted on Facebook, Fareham Police described it as a 'multi agency incident involving all emergency services who are on the scene'.

The area was cordoned off, with officers urging people not to loiter or film them at work.