Three brothers have been sentenced to a total of almost 30 years in prison following a string of violent and unprovoked attacks - including one with a machete in Medway.

Police say Brandon, Shamen, and Tyler Williams were responsible for a series of assaults that took place on March 4, 2021.

The first incident involved a woman who parked her car in Richmond Road, Gillingham.

She was verbally abused by Shamen and Tyler Williams, and then punched and kicked to the floor before her windscreen was smashed. She was left suffering facial and head injuries.

Shortly after, three men were then attacked in Institute Road, Chatham, where Shamen was wielding the machete. The victims were set upon with one suffering serious stab and slash wounds to his face, shoulder and back.

The three brothers were arrested on March 11. Police seized two machetes at the time of their arrest.

Shamen Williams, 30, of Tupman Close in Rochester was found guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place, wounding with intent, attempted wounding and a further charge of affray. He was jailed for 13 years, and will serve an additional licence period of four years once released.

While Tyler Williams, 33, of St Albans Close, Gillingham was found guilty of possessing a bladed article in a public place, wounding with intent, and possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was also jailed for 13 years. Both men will have to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before they can be considered for release.

Brandon Williams, 24, of Denmark Street, Folkestone, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment in December last year.

Detective Constable Nicola Emery, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "These dangerous criminals targeted victims at random using weapons to inflict serious injuries.

"Their actions were appalling and have had a lasting impact on those who were assaulted. I would like to commend the victims and witnesses who have assisted us throughout this investigation, ensuring that two violent offenders will now serve lengthy prison sentences."

