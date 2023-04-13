Police in Southampton are no longer treating the death of a 52-year-old woman found at a block of flats as murder.

Officers were called to a Tower Block at International Way in the Weston area of the city on Monday (10 April).

A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and police say he is no longer under investigation.

They say based on an assessment of evidence gathered in the case, the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

Her family have been informed of this decision and continue to be supported by specialist officers. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Police say a man arrested on suspicion of murder is no longer under investigation. Credit: ITV Meridian

DCI Adam Edwards from Hampshire and Isle of Wight’s Criminal Justice Department, said: "Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at this very difficult time.

"On initial police attendance an arrest on suspicion of murder was made. A full and thorough investigation has been conducted. The decision to treat the matter as a non-suspicious death has been made following review of a number of pieces of evidence gathered by investigators linked to this case.

"I want to thank everyone from the community in Weston who has come forward with information in support of our enquiries."

Superintendent Phil Lamb, District Commander for Southampton, added: "I know that this incident caused considerable concern in the community over the weekend and my thoughts are with the victims’ family, friends and the community at this time.

"I want to extend my thanks to all who have shared information with us throughout our investigation to help us piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

"All information submitted to us has been reviewed and shared with my local teams, and enables us to build up a picture of what is happening in the community and informs our patrol and policing plans for the district."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...