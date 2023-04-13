When Tom Newton from Dorset came up with the idea to hold a one day music festival in memory of his brother 12 years ago he had no idea it would grow to be a 3 day event that's raised nearly half a million pounds for charity.

Teddy Rocks takes place from the 28th to the 30th April at Charisworth Farm in Blandford in Dorset. This year indie rock band Feeder will headline the Saturday and they'll be joined by Reading band, The Amazons.

Teddy Rocks Festival gives 100% of its profits directly to charities that support children with cancer and research.

As someone who has experienced a loved one being diagnosed with cancer, Tom says the money raised makes a "massive difference." He says the pandemic and the cost of living crisis does make it more difficult but funds raised this year will go towards sending families on respite holidays.

The festival is in memory of Teddy Newton who died from a rare form or cancer aged 10 Credit: Family handout

Teddy Newton, Tom's brother, was 10 when he died from a rare bone cancer called Ewings Sarcoma. After he died his brother Tom wanted to do more to help charities that support children with cancer and fund research and so the Teddy Rocks Festival was born.

The festival started as a gig in a pub and now the family friendly festival is a 3-day outdoor camping festival, with six stages, a funfair, shops and stalls. It also won Best Family Festival at the 2022 UK Festival Awards.

Also taking to the stage this year is indie folk singer songwriter Jake Bugg who headlines the Ted Newton main stage on Sunday. And for the pop lovers, Vengaboys, nineties boy band East 17 and Goldie Lookin Chain.

The local community all get involved and give up their time for free to make the event happen. Tom says, "the local rugby team empty the bins for three days, they wear tutus and go around on quad bikes and empty bins... everyone gets involved, everyone is super proud of it in the community and we've got over 200 volunteers over that weekend."

Tickets are still available.