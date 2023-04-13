Disruption for people travelling in and out of Waterloo is expected to continue into this evening's rush hour, say Network Rail.

Thousands of commuters and families travelling into the capital had their train journeys delayed or cancelled on Thursday morning after a major signalling problem.

Engineers say the system lost power at around 3am on Thursday morning (13 April).

Half of the platforms have been out of action, causing misery for travellers.

South Western Railway issued a 'do not travel' message to customers.

The company said a significantly reduced service will operate, on a very limited number of lines.

Network Rail says engineers have been working through the night and into this morning to identify the fault.

Mark Killick Route Director for Network Rail Wessex route said: "We found a 600 metre cable which had a defect in it.

"The good news is, that we have managed to make temporary changes to reinstate the signalling system.

Mark Killick Route Director for Network Rail Wessex route.

"We're working closely with South Western Railway to re-introduce train services, but we are advising customers there will be disruption for the rest of the day.

"With the full infrastructure back available, we will be able to run more trains than we ran this morning.

"But we are advising passengers to only travel if they really need to."

Network Rail apologised to customers who were affected by the disruption and say they have been working as hard as they can to fix the fault.

