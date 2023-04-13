Rail passengers have been advised not to travel to or from London Waterloo on Thursday morning, April 13, due to a major signalling problem.

South Western Railway has issued a 'do not travel' message to customers.

The company said a significantly reduced service will operate, on a very limited number of lines, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

Passengers are being urged to check before they travel as disruption is expected on the wider network.

Peter Williams, SWR's Customer and Commercial Director, said: "We are very sorry for the disruption this morning.

"Due to a major signalling problem, which is still under investigation, we are advising customers not to attempt to travel to or from London Waterloo this morning.

"Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with significantly fewer services able to run on a very limited number of lines.

"While the problem is in the Waterloo area we do expect the wider network to be affected as trains and their crews will be displaced.

"If you are travelling on the wider network please check before you travel using a journey planner. Once again we're sorry for the disruption."

For the latest travel information passengers should go to the South Western Railway website.

The following services will operate: