Don't travel to London Waterloo, South Western Railway warns of signalling problem
Rail passengers have been advised not to travel to or from London Waterloo on Thursday morning, April 13, due to a major signalling problem.
South Western Railway has issued a 'do not travel' message to customers.
The company said a significantly reduced service will operate, on a very limited number of lines, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
Passengers are being urged to check before they travel as disruption is expected on the wider network.
Peter Williams, SWR's Customer and Commercial Director, said: "We are very sorry for the disruption this morning.
"Due to a major signalling problem, which is still under investigation, we are advising customers not to attempt to travel to or from London Waterloo this morning.
"Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with significantly fewer services able to run on a very limited number of lines.
"While the problem is in the Waterloo area we do expect the wider network to be affected as trains and their crews will be displaced.
"If you are travelling on the wider network please check before you travel using a journey planner. Once again we're sorry for the disruption."
For the latest travel information passengers should go to the South Western Railway website.
The following services will operate:
1 service per hour between Weymouth or Bournemouth and London Waterloo (calling additionally at Woking)
1 service per hour between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo
1 semi-fast service per hour between Basingstoke and London Waterloo
2 services per hour between Guildford and London Waterloo via Cobham & Stoke d'Abernon
2 stopping services per hour between Woking and London Waterloo
2 services per hour between Chessington South and London Waterloo
2 services per hour between Reading and London Waterloo
2 services per hour between Windsor & Eton Riverside and London Waterloo
2 services per hour between Weybridge and London Waterloo via Staines
2 services per hour between Shepperton and London Waterloo via Richmond
2 services per hour between Ascot and Aldershot
2 services per hour between Farnham and Guildford
1 service per hour between Portsmouth and Southampton
1 service per hour between Salisbury and Romsey via Southampton Central
2 services per hour between Brockenhurst and Lymington Pier
1 train per hour between Exeter St Davids and Wimbledon
West of England Shuttles between Basingstoke and Salisbury will run as bookedQueenstown Road (Battersea) will not be served