A search operation has resumed following reports of a person in the water near Brighton Palace Pier.

A major air and sea rescue operation, involving the RNLI and HM Coastguard got underway at around 4pm on Wednesday, April 12.

The search was suspended after six hours, but operations restarted on Thursday morning, April 13.

Lifeboat crews from Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham as well as the coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent were all involved in the search.

The alarm was first raised via a 999 call.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: "Shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 12) HM Coastguard received reports of a person in the water at Doughnut Groyne close to Brighton Pier.

"An extensive search of the area took place throughout the evening, involving Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams, alongside Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI all-weather lifeboats, Sussex Police and the Coastguard helicopters from Lee-On-Solent and Lydd.

"The search was suspended overnight and resumed this morning.

"The search is ongoing."