Tap to watch a video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson

Brighton and Hove Albion have been putting smiles on the faces of fans for the best part of this season - with an FA Cup semi final on the horizon and the chance of playing in Europe.

The Seagulls, who travel to Chelsea this weekend, currently sit in seventh place. Well above tomorrow's opponents.

And the current school holidays have given children the opportunity to enjoy their own Brighton experience.

Girls and boys represented the club - playing in a tournament with teams from Crawley Town, Oxford United, Portsmouth, Reading, Southampton and Southend United.

And first team midfielder Adam Lallana leant his support.

Premier League Kicks is the league’s longest-running community programme. It sees more than 90 clubs, in some of the most disadvantaged areas, run free weekly football sessions.

Nick Perchard, Premier League head of community, said: "We know how important it is for young people to engage in physical activities and work together to develop their potential both on and off the pitch.

"The Premier League Kicks Cup regional tournaments provide opportunities for young people from different backgrounds to come together and learn from each other as they enjoy the excitement of representing their respective clubs in a high-profile competition."Martin Schooley of Albion in the Community added: "What an amazing experience for the young people to get together from the South East clubs and take part in such an exciting competition.

"The Premier League Kicks programme is an incredible initiative and it’s meant so much to see many young people’s lives change from attending the weekly sessions."

It's thought more than 175,000 youngsters have been helped by the scheme in the last three years. The winners this week - Southend Utd.