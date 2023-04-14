The car has been stuck now since Wednesday Credit: Chittak

It's probably not the greatest of places to park but a car has accidentally become wedged on a mini-roundabout at a busy shopping centre car park.

Pictures posted on social media show the five door Mitsubishi stranded on the structure.

The vehicle has been stuck for a couple of days now at Castlepoint in Bournemouth and thankfully nobody was hurt.

The task now is to try and free the vehicle and remove, what's become, somewhat of an attraction at the popular Dorset shopping spot.

A representative for Castlepoint said, "Our team attended to the driver of a car that had become stuck on a mini roundabout on the upper level of Castlepoint’s car park.

After establishing no one was hurt, cones were placed around the car to alert drivers while the roundabout remains in use."